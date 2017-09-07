27°
Qld election could be held in Nov as unions target seats

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is being coy about the date of the next election.
by Sarah Vogler

AS Annastacia Palaszczuk remains coy over the date of the looming State Election, campaign planning is in full swing behind the scenes with the unions identifying their target seats ahead of the poll.

The Courier-Mail can reveal union campaign planning is well advanced with the Queensland Council of Unions selecting 16 electorates across the state that it will target in the lead up to the election to help Labor win the 47 seats it needs to govern in its own right.

The electorates include a mix of Labor-held and LNP-held seats in Brisbane and the regions.

The North Queensland seat of Whitsunday - currently held by LNP MP Jason Costigan with a margin of less than one per cent - is among the seats to be targeted by the QCU campaign as are the marginal Brisbane seats of Mansfield and Everton, also held by the LNP.

Unions played a key role in unseating several LNP MPs at the last State Election with former police minister Jack Dempsey among the high-profile political scalps claimed.

