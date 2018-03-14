Cyclone moves toward Queensland coast

A satellite image of TC Linda at midnight last night. Source BoM

WILD winds and dangerous surf will smash the Queensland coastline after Tropical Cyclone Linda formed in the Coral Sea yesterday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that ­category-one Linda is expected to make its way ­towards Fraser Island today, before veering southeast tomorrow morning.

Four sandbag stations were yesterday opened by Redland City Council in preparation for the low developing into a cyclone.

But meteorologist Dean Narramore said Cyclone Linda was expected to remain well offshore.

"We also could see water levels on the high tide early this morning may slightly ­exceed the highest tide of the year along the open beaches," he said.

"It's just going to be a windy day with showers on the coast and then if you're down on the beach, there's going to be really big waves and possible beach erosion as well."

Winds of 65km/h were measured at the system's core yesterday, with gusts of up to 95km/h as it moved south-southwest at 32km/h.

Dangerous surf, gale-force winds and a huge 4m swell is expected to impact beaches from Fraser Island to the New South Wales border from today, as the tropical low edges towards the coast.

The state's north has been inundated by severe flooding, which was last week declared a disaster situation.

About 90 per cent of homes in Ingham were believed damaged.

Tropical Cyclone Linda tracking. Picture: BoM

But stoic far north Queenslanders are reluctant to apply for a disaster relief handout, saying catastrophic flooding was part of life in the tropics.

Nicole Huxel, who was trapped by floodwaters in her Hawkins Creek home for ­almost five days, said she would feel guilty applying for a grant.

"If we stick with this handout mentality, the whole country is going to go broke, and it is the taxpayers picking up the bill," she said.

Hinchinbrook Mayor Ramon Jayo said the hardy spirit of north Queensland ­locals was alive as floodwaters receded today.

"You've got to be proud, everyone has rolled up their sleeves, hooked in and cleaned up the mess,'' he said.

"Everyone is ready to get back to work and get on with life.''

Cyclone Linda captured on satellite yesterday afternoon.



