Mohammed Khan received a life sentence for the shocking 2016 murder of his co-worker Syeid Alam
Crime

Court quashes accused beheader’s conviction

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
6th Nov 2020 2:14 PM

A Queensland court has quashed the murder conviction of a man jailed for beheading his co-worker over a bitter love triangle.

Mohammed Khan received a life sentence for the shocking 2016 murder of his co-worker Syeid Alam, 33.

Mr Alam's headless body was found on the banks of the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton in April 2016 and his head was located nearby, wrapped in a pair of jeans.

Syeid Alam’s headless body was found on the edge of a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016, more than a week after he was last seen. Picture: Channel 7
A jury found Khan - motivated by jealousy over a love triangle between his wife and Mr Alam's brother - murdered Mr Alam by beheading him while the pair were on a fishing trip.

On Friday, the Queensland Court of Appeal allowed Khan's appeal and quashed his conviction, ordering a verdict of acquittal be entered in its place.

Rockhampton meatworker Mohammed Khan (centre) was jailed for life for the beheading murder of Mr Alam. But the Court of Appeal quashed his sentence and allowed the appeal on Friday.
Defence barrister Michael Copley had argued the jury was misdirected on Khan's alleged motive to kill, and CCTV footage relied on by the crown was not enough to establish his culpability.

The Court of Appeal will publish its reasons next week.

Originally published as Qld court quashes beheader's conviction

