Senior Constable Allen with the two lucky puppies.
News

Qld cops brave fast water to save puppies from sinking car

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Feb 2018 3:59 PM

A NORTH Queensland cop has been praised for saving the lives of two tiny puppies. 

Coen Police were called to the Archer River Crossing on Monday after a man's vehicle was washed off the flooded causeway as he attempted to cross the swollen Archer River.

According to police, it's alleged the man drove his vehicle into the flooded river on purpose, ignoring road closed signs and the flood markers.

The man managed to get out of his vehicle and swam to the northern side of the Archer River, leaving two five week old puppies stranded on the bonnet of the car.

The little dogs were left for dead - but then the police stepped in.

The pups were stranded without a hope.
Officers realised the pups wouldn't make it in the flood waters so Senior Constable Ben Lloyd waded into the fast flowing water at chest height to retrieve the stranded pups.

The little pups - one brown and one black, escaped unharmed thanks to the officer's selfless act.

A few hours later, police located the man back on the southern side of the river and told the man he was under arrest.

At this point, it's alleged the man ran back into the river with Sergeant David McCarthy and Senior Constable Cary Allen in hot pursuit.

The man swam down river, closely followed by officers who apprehended the man and rescued him from the swollen Archer River.

Police saved the helpless pups.
The 31-year-old Cairns Man was charged  with three counts of unlicensed driving, two counts of serious obstruction of police, one count each of driving uninsured, driving unregistered, driving without due care and attention, enter premises and commit, wilful damage and stealing.

It will be alleged the man committed a number of property offences over a number of days in both Weipa an Coen, before stealing a jerry can and fuel from a property in Ayapathu Street Coen on Sunday.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 12.

The puppies were dried off, well fed and now have a new loving home, together.

