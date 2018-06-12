QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

TURTLES, students, road users and pathology patients were the big winners as Bundaberg's state budget allocation was revealed this morning.

The Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Conservation Park scored $13.5 million for ongoing works while $3.5 million was allocated to the Bruce Highway widening and rehabilitation project between Hebbards Road to North South Road at Apple Tree Creek.

Other key funding commitments for Bundaberg included:

$2.2 million for the Gooburrum State School's new building housing four learning areas.

$1.8 million for the new multi-purpose hall at Kepnock State High School.

$1.7 million for the refurbishment of Bundaberg Hospital's Pathology Department.

$1.2 million for the city's irrigation and water supply enhancement and refurb.

$1.1 million towards the Elliot Heads Foreshore redevelopment.

$775,000 for the $8.7 million Howard police, fire and emergency services upgrade.

$638,000 towers the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.

$319,000 for ongoing Paradise Dam water works.

Treasurer Jackie Trad set aside $91.7 million for infrastructure across the Wide Bay area, which covers Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gympie.

A further $22.1 million was promised for school infrastructure projects in these regions; $6.5 million will be spent on increasing training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, and $16.6 million will support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

