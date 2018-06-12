Menu
Bundaberg's state budget allocation was revealed this morning. Paul Donaldson
QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

Sherele Moody
12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM
TURTLES, students, road users and pathology patients were the big winners as Bundaberg's state budget allocation was revealed this morning.

The Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Conservation Park scored $13.5 million for ongoing works while $3.5 million was allocated to the Bruce Highway widening and rehabilitation project between Hebbards Road to North South Road at Apple Tree Creek.

Other key funding commitments for Bundaberg included:

  • $2.2 million for the Gooburrum State School's new building housing four learning areas.
  • $1.8 million for the new multi-purpose hall at Kepnock State High School.
  • $1.7 million for the refurbishment of Bundaberg Hospital's Pathology Department.
  • $1.2 million for the city's irrigation and water supply enhancement and refurb.
  • $1.1 million towards the Elliot Heads Foreshore redevelopment.
  • $775,000 for the $8.7 million Howard police, fire and emergency services upgrade.
  • $638,000 towers the Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.
  • $319,000 for ongoing Paradise Dam water works.

Treasurer Jackie Trad set aside $91.7 million for infrastructure across the Wide Bay area, which covers Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gympie.

A further $22.1 million was promised for school infrastructure projects in these regions; $6.5 million will be spent on increasing training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, and $16.6 million will support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

