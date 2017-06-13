QLD Budget 2017: 3000 jobs bound for Bundaberg, Wide Bay

THE Bruce Highway received the biggest slice of Bundaberg's 2017-18 Queensland budget pie.

About $2.2m has been set aside for the widening and rehabilitation of the main thoroughfare from Hebbards Rd to North South Rd.

The $14.9m project is due for completion in August of 2018.

A total of $3.4m will be spent on Port of Bundaberg road works.



INFOGRAPHIC: JOBS FOR WIDE BAY



The Mon Repos Turtle Centre redevelopment also scored well in Tuesday's budget with the government setting aside $5.7m for a new state of the art interpretive centre that will focus on the region's marine life and cultural heritage.

About $4m will be spent on the Bundaberg Flood Study which aims to produce a 10-year action plan for major flood mitigation works across the city.

The Adult Step Up Step Down facility for Bundaberg residents with mental health problems received $3.5m.

The city's new ambulance station received $1m and Bundaberg's new fire and rescue station has $1.3m.

About $3.5m has been seta asde for the Childers auxiliary fire and rescue station relocation and upgrade and $4m will be spent on the new Howard Rural Fire and State Emergency Services facility.

Kepnock State High School will spend its $4.3m on a new administration block and hall, Bundaberg State High has $1.5m for its performing arts centre upgrade and Yarrilee State School received $1m to extend its administration facilities.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3000 jobs across Wide Bay in 2017-18.

- NewsRegional