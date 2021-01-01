Qld border plea after ‘utter chaos’ down south

A plea has been issued for Queenslanders to be given as much notice as possible if the border to New South Wales is slammed shut.

Queenslanders need to be given as much notice as possible if the border to New South Wales is slammed shut, Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates has warned.

The comment comes amid chaotic scenes at the Victoria-NSW border as Victorians rushing to get back across the New South Wales border to beat a snap government deadline were met with mammoth several-hour delays.

The deadline, announced yesterday amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Melbourne - an outbreak spread from Sydney - caused lengthy traffic jams and confusion, turning highways into car parks.

NSW-Vic border tonight. Six hours to go about 20km. pic.twitter.com/AcqaG8IXmT — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) December 31, 2020

Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight, while NSW recorded three.

"As the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New South Wales and Victoria, I've asked for a briefing from Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, as a matter of urgency.

"State Premiers across the country have again closed their borders to New South Wales and Victoria and I believe Queenslanders should be given as much notice as possible if the Palaszczuk Government takes the same course of action.

Queensland Police stop and check vehicles entering into Queensland at Griffith Street Coolangatta via NSW after Covid restrictions were re-instated. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

"The Palaszczuk Government must ensure adequate testing facilities including in my electorate of Mudgeeraba, after traces of COVID-19 was detected in the Merrimac wastewater treatment plant yesterday.

"Queenslanders are being encouraged to get tested if they have symptoms, but as we've seen in the past couple of weeks long queues have seen people walk away in droves.

"Labor must immediately work towards introducing more COVID testing facilities which don't require a referral from a doctor, in a bid to reduce wait times.

"We can't afford one person who may have the virus to avoid getting tested."

Originally published as Qld border plea after 'utter chaos' down south