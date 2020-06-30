QLD BORDER DEBATE: What Bundy locals said about it today

Readers have debated the idea of reopening Queensland to other states, with many supporting keeping the borders closed.

Readers have debated the idea of reopening Queensland to other states, with many supporting keeping the borders closed.

WHILE politicians face off over reopening Queensland's borders, how do Bundaberg residents feel?

The NewsMail's Facebook audience debated the topic today, with treading carefully.

Moe Turaga said he believed restrictions needed to be lifted within the state, but that state borders should stay closed for a little longer.

Audrey Henderson had a similar viewpoint.

"Yes we believe if you let Queenslanders to be almost restriction free amongst ourselves for a couple of weeks that would be great as they could monitor the results," she said.

"If all goes well then open the border to all that have the virus under control."

Lin Clackson hoped the premier would share the same thoughts.

"Hope she takes notice of public opinion by Queenslanders that she keep the borders closed but ease our restrictions."

Lesa Smith suggested waiting out Victoria's current wave before reopening Queensland.

"Keep the borders closed, until Victoria gets on top of their cases," she said.

"We did it why can't they."

Cory Buckholz also wanted the state to take a touch approach to protecting its people.

"Borders need to be kept closed until all states are virus free or a vaccine is readily available," he said.

Meanwhile Tracey Searell said she'd noticed a difference on the roads without as many southern motorists.

