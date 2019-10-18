Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screenshot taken from the ABC 730 Report on the mass slaughter of racehorses, the segment went to air on Thursday, November 17, 2019.
A screenshot taken from the ABC 730 Report on the mass slaughter of racehorses, the segment went to air on Thursday, November 17, 2019.
Crime

Qld abattoir to be inspected after shocking report

by Jack McKay
18th Oct 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INSPECTORS have been ordered to a Caboolture abattoir amid reports race horses have been sent there to be slaughtered.

ABC's 7.30 reported overnight that horses sent to the Caboolture abattoir were subjected to electric shocks, with hundreds of racing horses killed at the site.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe this morning took to social media, saying any claims of animal cruelty would be investigated.

"The mistreatment of animals is abhorrent," he said.

A screenshot taken from the ABC 730 Report on the mass slaughter of racehorses, the segment went to air on Thursday, November 17, 2019.
A screenshot taken from the ABC 730 Report on the mass slaughter of racehorses, the segment went to air on Thursday, November 17, 2019.

"Inspectors have been ordered into a Caboolture abattoir immediately.

"Any further actions required will be taken."

Footage taken inside the abattoir and aired on the ABC showed horses being kicked and stomped on.

LNP racing spokesman John-Paul Langbroek said revelations that racehorses were being sent to slaughter houses was deeply disturbing.

 

John-Paul Langbroek blamed the Palaszczuk Government for not maintaining animal welfare standards. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
John-Paul Langbroek blamed the Palaszczuk Government for not maintaining animal welfare standards. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

 

"Animal welfare standards should be the priority for the Palaszczuk Labor Government, but this is yet another failure," he said.

"QRIC has completely failed their own animal welfare objectives to ensure racing animals are cared for before, during and after racing.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to explain why these animal welfare failures have happened and why QRIC has been an expensive failure."

More Stories

Show More
abattoir animal abuse animal welfare editors picks horse slaughter

Top Stories

    Bargain hunter's delight: Just $2 an item

    Bargain hunter's delight: Just $2 an item

    News BUNDABERG North will soon see a new store open its doors with clothing $2 per item.

    Rescue in Pancake Creek

    premium_icon Rescue in Pancake Creek

    News Round Hill VMR teamed up with paramedics to rescue a patient

    • 18th Oct 2019 11:30 AM
    Watch: Special Bundy tradition rings in turtle season

    premium_icon Watch: Special Bundy tradition rings in turtle season

    News THE BELLS at Christ Church rung today to symbolise one of Bundaberg’s favourite...

    • 18th Oct 2019 11:20 AM