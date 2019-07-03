QISSN IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of netball games

THE Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival is on again today, but if you missed some of the action from the past two days of competition fear not.

Here are the photos from the past two days of competition at the Bundaberg Multiplex.

DAY ONE

Downlands College, Toowoomba took on Canterbury College, Brisbane on day one of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg:

Shalom College, Bundaberg took on Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs on the first day of competition at the QISSN:

St Margaret Mary's College, Townsville stepped on the court against Unity College, Caloundra on day one of the Independent Secondary School Netball Carnival in Bundaberg:

Aquinas College, Gold Coast took on Emmaus College, Rockhampton on day one of competition:

St Columbans, Caboolture took on Clairvaux MacKillop, Mt Gravatt on day one of the QISSN:

DAY TWO

Mercy College, Mackay took on Assumption College, Warwick on day two of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg:

St Mary's College, Ipswich took on Xavier College, Hervey Bay on day two of the QISSN:

Columba Catholic College, Charters Towers took on St Jame's College, Spring Hill, Brisbane on day two:

St Luke's Anglican, Bundaberg took on St Ursulas College, Yeppoon on day two of the Queensland Independent Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg:

St Peter's Claver College, Ipswich took on St Mary's Catholic College, Cairns on day two of competition: