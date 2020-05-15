QFES cut patient free after Rubyanna crash

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on Burnett Heads Road this afternoon. Pictures: Mike Knott

UPDATE: Three patients have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two car crash at Rubyanna.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said a man in his 80s, man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s were all in a stable condition.

He said one patient had “significant hip injuries”, while the man in his 50s suffered only minor injuries.

Paramedics received the call for help just before 3pm and were quickly joined by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews needed to cut one of the patients free after they became “encapsulated” in the wreck.

She said the patient wasn’t trapped as such, but they could not get free of their car without help from QFES.

EARLIER: Three patients are being assessed after a crash at Rubyanna.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three paramedic units were on scene at Burnett Heads Rd following the two vehicle crash just before 3pm.

He said one of the vehicles rolled during the crash.

One of the patients remains trapped in their car.