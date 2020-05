QFES crews were called to Tarakan St this afternoon where a car and nearby pine tree was alight.

QFES crews were called to Tarakan St this afternoon where a car and nearby pine tree was alight.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to Svensson Heights this afternoon after receiving multiple calls of a car on fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the first call came in at 3.25pm, with crews arriving at the scene on Tarakan St by 3.35.

She said the vehicle was empty, but the fire had spread and a nearby pine tree was also alight.

QFES crews had the fire extinguished by 3.45pm and left the scene in the hands of police.