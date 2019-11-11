Menu
QFES have contained a vegetation fire near Gin Gin.
QFES called to fire near Gin Gin

Rhylea Millar
11th Nov 2019 11:18 AM

EMERGENCY services are attending to a fire which is burning near Gin Gin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene on Walla Island Rd, Duingal at 10.40am.

Crews managed to contain the fire and said there is currently no threat to properties in the area at this time.

Drivers are cautioned to drive to conditions as smoke is affecting the area and it is recommended that residents close all windows and doors.

Anyone with respiratory conditions are advised to keep medications nearby.

If you or your property is under threat, please call triple zero immediately.

