Crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Buxton Rd about 1.17pm this afternoon.

A patient was extricated from the vehicle, with the assistance of QFES.

They were transported to Childers Hospital in a stable condition.