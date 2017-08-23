QClinic arrives at local headspace today

YOUNG people with questions about sexual health or seeking confidential screening will now have access to an outreach service in the Bundaberg area.

The QClinic team is launching a new sexual health service today at Headspace Bundaberg in an effort to destigmatise sexual health among young people in the hope they treat it like other physical and mental health concerns.

A sexual health nurse will be on site from 9-11am to provide support young people need in a confidential environment.

QClinic appointments are confidential and Medicare or health care cards are not required, though people who do have these cards are encouraged to bring them.

Phone 4150 2754 for an appointment or to get advice from a registered nurse or email BBH-QClinic@ health.qld.gov.au.