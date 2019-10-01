QBL bid is on hold for Bundaberg

Bundabergs Kyle Spann powers down the court during this year’s Central Queensland Basketball League. The side will remain in that competition next year and aim to get into the Queensland Basketball League again in 2021.

BASKETBALL: The Bundaberg Bears and Bulls are still confident their presence in the Queensland Basketball League is not too far away.

But it won't be next year.

The NewsMail can reveal that when applications open at the end of the month, Bundaberg Basketball won't be taking part.

"We didn't reach our financial target," said Bundaberg Basketball's Queensland Basketball League organiser Mick Catlin.

"But we will continue to focus on it and the aim is entering in 2021."

Catlin revealed the organisation had got to about only 25 per cent of the required target to support and have two teams compete in the QBL.

"There's been a few factors," he said.

"We had to go through a lot more red tape to get the larger funding, and we just weren't able to get it done before the due date, which was last ­Saturday."

Catlin conceded the organisation had left it too late to get it all together.

But another 12 months should hopefully get it done.

"If this makes the process easier then we'd rather that than it not happening at all," Catlin said.

"There's a big chunk of funding still to be got.

"It can be covered by contributions by a lot of businesses or a few.

"But I'd really like businesses to take the time to speak to me and I can tell them how it's going to benefit the community and their business.

"I'm very passionate about making this work."

Catlin said if people gave it a chance it could be one of the best drawcards in Bundaberg each year.

"We can put a show on that the town has never seen before," he said.

"We want to make it like an NBA-style night with entertainment during the game.

"We want people to believe in us.

"We really appreciate the support already given to us to make it happen."

Catlin said the deal with the council to use the Bundaberg Multiplex Centre for QBL games was in place for 2021 if the club could get into the competition.

The sponsors that have signed on so far are also on board, he says.

Bundaberg had a QBL ­licence but lost it in 2016.

The potential move back also has the support of BQ, provided the association can prove it is capable of ­competing.

"As long as they are financially stable they can play," a BQ spokesman said.

"We'll make sure that is the case."

The BQ spokesman said the strength of an association's juniors was a determining factor in the granting of ­licences.

But as long as the finances were strong, associations could work their way around not having a large junior base.

When Bundaberg lost its QBL licence in 2016, it was because of both its finances and its juniors.

"You can't look at one without the other," the BQ spokesman said.

"If they can fix the shortfall of not having enough juniors with finances then it isn't an issue."

If you want to help Bundaberg Basketball get into the QBL next year, phone Mick Catlin on

0409 219 224.