QBCC to use powers to seize evidence in landscaping probe

THE Queensland Building and Construction Commission has confirmed it will use its regulatory powers to seize evidence if needed, as it investigates complaints against a Yandina Creek landscaper.

A QBCC spokesman confirmed the investigation into the matter was under way, and any decisions about possible actions would be taken "on the basis of evidence we obtain from this investigation".

Former national journalist and Ninderry birdwatching expert Greg Roberts lodged a formal complaint with the QBCC, claiming he and his partner were owed money after a contract fell through.

Mr Roberts claimed they'd paid a $1000 deposit to Nick Young, of Sunshine Structural Landscaping, on March 12 for a $14,190 project.

But Mr Roberts said Mr Young refused to sign the contract and failed to start the work on two occasions, on March 26 and May 14, before admitting via email on May 15 he wouldn't be able to continue with the project.

He agreed in the email to refund the deposit, but Mr Roberts claimed the money was yet to be returned.

"He seemed a decent enough sort of fellow," Mr Roberts said.

The QBCC spokesman outlined the lengths it may go to in the investigation.

"The QBCC will use its regulatory power to obtain evidence which may include conducting interviews with parties and obtaining records and documents as part of the investigation," he said.

Mr Roberts said the quote had been "quite reasonable" and when Mr Young had told them he needed the deposit they'd paid it.

He said Mr Young was set to sign the contract during a site visit, but didn't, "and that's the last we've seen of him".

"It's quite extraordinary," Mr Roberts said.

Mr Young was yet to respond to the Daily's calls, emails and messages seeking comment.

The QBCC spokesman urged anyone who believed a licensee had caused them financial harm, or who had a complaint about a licensee's behaviour, to contact the QBCC "as soon as possible".

A Sunshine Structural Landscaping ad on houzz.com.au showed typical job costs were between $20,000 and $100,000.

The ad described the company as a "small, hardworking team delivering one project at a time with client satisfaction all the way".

"We offer free meet and greet catch ups on site to discuss your needs for all potential design and construct projects ranging from $25k to $100k," the ad reads.