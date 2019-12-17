Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people are being treated for fire-related injuries.
Three people are being treated for fire-related injuries. Matthew Deans
News

QAS treating three at Lowmead for fire-related injuries

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Dec 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.10pm: 

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew is flying to Lowmead to assist three people with fire-related injuries. 

The rescue helicopter is flying to Lowmead from the Sunshine Coast. 

A critical care doctor is on board. 

Earlier 4.20pm: 

TWO people are being treated for burns and another for a medical condition at Lowmead Hotel. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the hotel at 3.21pm to treat two men and a woman who are suffering fire-related injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene. 

She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation. 

She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered a medical condition. 

It comes as dozens of firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Lowmead. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fire fire season lowmead queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LEAVE NOW: Evac routes for Lowmead residents

        LEAVE NOW: Evac routes for Lowmead residents

        News The Lowmead township is expected to be impacted imminently and QFES is advising those in the area to leave now.

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Evacuation routes for Gregory River fire

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Evacuation routes for Gregory River fire

        News Those who are evacuating should travel to Bundy along Phillips Rd

        Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        premium_icon Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        News Round trips to Brisbane are costing locals big bucks

        New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        premium_icon New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        News High school set to receive 83 new solar panels