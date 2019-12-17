QAS treating three at Lowmead for fire-related injuries
UPDATE 5.10pm:
AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew is flying to Lowmead to assist three people with fire-related injuries.
The rescue helicopter is flying to Lowmead from the Sunshine Coast.
A critical care doctor is on board.
Earlier 4.20pm:
TWO people are being treated for burns and another for a medical condition at Lowmead Hotel.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the hotel at 3.21pm to treat two men and a woman who are suffering fire-related injuries.
A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.
She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation.
She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered a medical condition.
It comes as dozens of firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Lowmead.