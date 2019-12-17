QAS treating three at Lowmead for fire-related injuries

Three people are being treated for fire-related injuries.

Matthew Deans

UPDATE 5.10pm:

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew is flying to Lowmead to assist three people with fire-related injuries.

The rescue helicopter is flying to Lowmead from the Sunshine Coast.

A critical care doctor is on board.

Earlier 4.20pm:

TWO people are being treated for burns and another for a medical condition at Lowmead Hotel.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the hotel at 3.21pm to treat two men and a woman who are suffering fire-related injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation.

She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered a medical condition.

It comes as dozens of firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Lowmead.