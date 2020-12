Paramedics arrived on scene in Bargara, after a two-vehicle crash was reported.

Paramedics arrived on scene in Bargara, after a two-vehicle crash was reported.

BUNDABERG paramedics have responded to a crash in Bargara.

The incident occurred today about midday and involved two vehicles.

Crews from QAS arrived on scene at the intersection of Hughes and Watsons Road.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

More to come.