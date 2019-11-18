Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

QAS overnight rounds from around Queensland

Crystal Jones
by
18th Nov 2019 7:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Schoolies 2019 - Day 2

QAS had attended 55 "schoolie" related incidents on the Gold Coast, 22 Male and 33 Female.

Of these, 6 patients were subsequently transported to hospital.

Nathan - three-vehicle crash

Paramedics attended a three-vehicle crash on Kessels Road at 6.01am.

One patient was transported stable to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Arundel - push-bike incident

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries following a push bike incident on the intersection of Napper road and Arundel Drive at 5.55am.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with the High Acuity Response Unit onboard.

Blackwater - appliance fire

At 4.07am QAS was notified to an appliance fire at a private address in Blackwater.

A female patient in her 40s and a male patient in his 30s were treated for minor injuries with no transport required.

Bundall - long fall

At 3.13am paramedics responded to a private address in Bundall following reports of a long-fall incident.

One male patient was subsequently transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

East Palmerston - single-vehicle and cow incident

A single-vehicle and cow incident has been reported on the Palmerston Highway at 7.12pm.

A female sustained an arm injury and minor abrasions and a male sustained minor injuries.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition to Mareeba Hospital.

Marsden - single-vehicle and motorcycle crash

Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle and motorcycle incident on the intersection of Chambers Flat Road and Hickory Street 6.54pm.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also attended and treated a male in his 30s for serious head and pelvis injuries.

He was transported lights and sirens to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        premium_icon Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        Crime A MAN, who now has 57 stealing offences to his name, will spend six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

        How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        premium_icon How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        News Crews from around the world come to our aid

        • 18th Nov 2019 7:04 AM
        Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        premium_icon Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        News Review finds major defects in construction, design