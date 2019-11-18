QAS overnight rounds from around Queensland

Schoolies 2019 - Day 2

QAS had attended 55 "schoolie" related incidents on the Gold Coast, 22 Male and 33 Female.

Of these, 6 patients were subsequently transported to hospital.

Nathan - three-vehicle crash

Paramedics attended a three-vehicle crash on Kessels Road at 6.01am.

One patient was transported stable to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Arundel - push-bike incident

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries following a push bike incident on the intersection of Napper road and Arundel Drive at 5.55am.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with the High Acuity Response Unit onboard.

Blackwater - appliance fire

At 4.07am QAS was notified to an appliance fire at a private address in Blackwater.

A female patient in her 40s and a male patient in his 30s were treated for minor injuries with no transport required.

Bundall - long fall

At 3.13am paramedics responded to a private address in Bundall following reports of a long-fall incident.

One male patient was subsequently transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

East Palmerston - single-vehicle and cow incident

A single-vehicle and cow incident has been reported on the Palmerston Highway at 7.12pm.

A female sustained an arm injury and minor abrasions and a male sustained minor injuries.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition to Mareeba Hospital.

Marsden - single-vehicle and motorcycle crash

Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle and motorcycle incident on the intersection of Chambers Flat Road and Hickory Street 6.54pm.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit also attended and treated a male in his 30s for serious head and pelvis injuries.

He was transported lights and sirens to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.