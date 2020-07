KEPNOCK: Paramedics assessed one person at a crash on Berghofer Drive.

PARAMEDICS were called to a two-vehicle crash at Kepnock this morning.

Just before 7am QAS were called the to scene at Berghofer Drive.

Paramedics assessed one person at the scene but no transport to hospital was required.