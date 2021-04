QAS were called to a crash on Burnett Heads Rd on Thursday morning.

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash at Burnett Heads on Thursday morning.

QAS were called to the scene of a vehicle and bicycle incident on Burnett Heads Rd at 5.39am.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a pelvic injury.

