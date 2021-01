Two patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following an incident in the CBD.

Two patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following an incident in the CBD.

Paramedics have attended to a crash in Bundaberg CBD following an incident involving a pedestrian and car.

It occurred this afternoon about 3.54pm, off George and Maryborough St, in the Bundaberg CBD.

Two patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

It comes after another incident involving a car and pedestrian occurred less than an hour prior in Bundaberg West.