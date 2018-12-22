Menu
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey will address the region's high airfares with Qantas officials.
Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

Mikayla Haupt
22nd Dec 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey hopes to board a flight of development with Qantas.

Cr Dempsey has requested a meeting with Qantas to discuss high airfares from Bundaberg to Brisbane and other issues of mutual interest.

Cr Dempsey said the council valued the Qantas services from Bundaberg Airport.

"Bundaberg Regional Council is looking at opportunities to develop the Bundaberg Airport and its surrounding precinct," he said.

"I hope to discuss these opportunities with Qantas, including the possibility of additional flights."

Cr Dempsey said community members had commented to him that airfares to and from Brisbane had increased in the past few months.

"For example, online fares advertised Tuesday (December 18) for flights leaving December 19 and returning December 20 showed the cheapest option either way to be $356 and the dearest $839," he said.

"The feedback I've received from community members is that prices above $400 one-way are difficult to comprehend and out of reach for most travellers. By way of comparison, for Mackay to Brisbane on the same dates, the cheapest option was $177 and the most expensive $441.

"I'm interested to know, given the good load factors for Bundaberg, if Qantas has any plans for increased frequency or new routes from Bundaberg."

A Qantas spokesperson said they were constantly reviewing their network and would be open to discussions with the council.

"Qantas is always reviewing the network for new opportunities and routinely engage community leaders on how we can work better together," the spokesperson said.

"We are very open to discussions with Bundaberg Regional Council."

