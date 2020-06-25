Qantas slashes 6000 jobs, enters trading halt

Qantas will sack up to 20 per cent of Qantas and Jetstar staff

Qantas will sack up to 20 per cent of Qantas and Jetstar staff

Qantas will cut about 6000 jobs, including cabin crew and ground staff, as it becomes a "smaller airline" in the short-term to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The jobs will be cut across Qantas and Jetstar and represent about 20 per cent of the company's workforce.

They will include cabin and ground crew as well as Sydney head office workers.

Qantas made the announcement this morning as it entered a trading halt ahead of a share sale in the company.

In a statement, Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said the staff cull was among the "painful decisions" the company had to make as it dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have to position ourselves for several years where revenue will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term," Mr Joyce said.

"Most airlines will have to restructure in order to survive, which also means they'll come through this leaner and more competitive. For all these reasons, we have to take action now.

"Adapting to this new reality means some very painful decisions. The job losses we're announcing today are confronting. So is the fact thousands more of our people on stand down will face a long interruption to their airline careers until this work returns."

Mr Joyce said the decision was made even harder given the company had been on a recruiting drive right before the pandemic hit.

"We're now facing a sudden reversal of fortune that is no one's fault, but is very hard to accept," Mr Joyce said.

"This crisis has left us no choice but we're committed to providing those affected with as much support as we can.

That includes preserving as many jobs as possible through stand downs, offering voluntary rather than compulsory redundancies where possible, and providing large severance payouts for long serving employees in particular."

Qantas is increasing domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following an easing in coronavirus-related social and travel restrictions that had resulted in the airline standing down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce in March.

With AAP.