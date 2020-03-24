Qantas halves Bundy routes

Qantas Link at the Bundaberg Airport, which is owned by the regional council.

Qantas said it will be reducing the amount of its return services by more than half on its Bundaberg to Brisbane route.

“It’s going to drop down from 27 return services a week to Brisbane, to 12,” a Qantas spokesman said.

Incumbent Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he understood the decision considering it was “a very tough time for the airline industry.”

“I’m grateful there will be two flights a day on weekdays for people who need to travel urgently,” Cr Dempsey said.

“I’d like to assure the community that council will continue to operate the airport as an essential service during these difficult times.”

Cr Dempsey reminded the community that Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommended that people avoid travelling when it was unnecessary.

“Regular and reliable air services are vital for regional communities and I hope the Federal Government helps the industry to survive and recover,” Cr Dempsey said.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Federal Government was supporting the aviation industry with a $715 million relief package.

“However, our first priority as a Government is the public health and safety of Australians and that has meant some difficult decisions for not only aviation, but a number of other industries,” Mr Pitt said. “I encourage people to support local businesses where they can with the current restrictions in place.”