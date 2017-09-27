29°
News

Qantas executives to speak at Bundy brekkie

BREAKFAST MEETING: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt speaking at a Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast last year.
BREAKFAST MEETING: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt speaking at a Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast last year. Eliza Goetze

THE next Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast will have a Qantas feel to proceedings.

Guest speakers at the October breakfast will be Qantaslink customer experience manager Kath Gregory and Qantas Business Rewards manager Chase Gunning.

Ms Gregory will talk about how Qantas tracks and measures customer satisfaction.

Mr Gunning will discuss its rewards program for Australian small businesses.

The breakfast will be held at The Waves Sails Room on Tuesday, October 10, for a 7am start.

For more info visit www. bundabergchamber.com.au.

Topics:  bundaberg chamber of commerce qantas whatson

Bundaberg News Mail
Car destroyed in crash with truck

Car destroyed in crash with truck

CREWS are on scene after a horror crash between a truck and a car.

Vaccine skeptic explains why she's coming to Bundy

Meryl Dorey. photo Jacklyn Wagner/The Northern Star

NSW mum says parents should have an open discussion

Snakes slithering in now it's spring

HANDLERS: Queensland reptile removal rangers Lee Davis and Roy McGrath catch a range of snakes each year.

IT'S snake season.

Traffic blocked as cars crash on city street

Cluster of crashes in Bundy

Local Partners