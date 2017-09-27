Qantas executives to speak at Bundy brekkie

BREAKFAST MEETING: Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt speaking at a Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast last year.

THE next Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce breakfast will have a Qantas feel to proceedings.

Guest speakers at the October breakfast will be Qantaslink customer experience manager Kath Gregory and Qantas Business Rewards manager Chase Gunning.

Ms Gregory will talk about how Qantas tracks and measures customer satisfaction.

Mr Gunning will discuss its rewards program for Australian small businesses.

The breakfast will be held at The Waves Sails Room on Tuesday, October 10, for a 7am start.

For more info visit www. bundabergchamber.com.au.