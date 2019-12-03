Qantas drops $99 flight sale for Christmas

If you missed out on snapping up a Black Friday travel deal, you may still be in luck with Qantas dropping a new sale you won’t want to miss.

If you're kicking yourself over not jumping on a cheap flight deal or a hotel bargain during the Black Friday sale, you're still in luck.

In the lead up to Christmas, hotel chains, travel agents and even airlines are dropping a number of cheap deals for Aussies heading in to the silly season as a perfect way to kick off the new year abroad.

Travellers are snapping up flights from $99 as part of the global sale, which sees sale fares to a different destination released each day for the first 12 days of December.

Domestic flights start from $99, with Sydney-Gold Coast, Melbourne-Launceston and Adelaide-Kangaroo Island the cheapest routes up for grabs.

Qantas has dropped a 12 days of Christmas sale.

The first international region on sale was South America, with the airline spruiking return flights from $1099 for select travel dates in 2020.

The sale fares will be across all cabins for select travel periods between December 2019 to December 2020.

Qantas' 12 days of Christmas sale ends December 12. For details or to book visit qantas.com

Travel Deal Tuesday: How to still grab a bargain before Christmas.

BALI RETURN FLIGHTS AND ACCOMMODATION FROM $599

It sounds almost too good to be true. But from $599, Flight Centre have dropped a number of return class airfares and hotel packages for a fraction of the regular price.

If flying out of Perth or Darwin, you can snap up return airfares and five nights accommodation in a Deluxe Executive Room at the Horison Seminyak Hotel with buffet breakfast daily.

The package, which will set you back $599, also includes return airport transfers, a lunch and a dinner per person as well as a welcome cocktail.

If you plan on flying out of Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne - you'll need to fork out $799 for the same experience.

But you'll need to get in quick, the deal expires on December 18th 2019.

Time for a trip to Bali, anyone?

FLY TO VANUATU FROM JUST $539 RETURN

There's not much not to love about Vanuatu. From the crystal clear waters and travel being just under five hours from Sydney or three hours from Brisbane - it's the perfect spot for a last minute getaway - especially over Christmas.

Air Vanuatu, Vanuatu's national carrier, has announced special summer holiday fares for Sydneysiders, Melburnians and Queenslanders looking for a last minute getaway.

Those travelling from Sydney to Port Vila, Vanuatu's vibrant capital, can do so from just $539 return in Economy, a saving of around 40 per cent., while Business Class fares are priced from $1,399 return.

Now is the perfect time to visit the crystal clear waters surrounding Vanuatu.

Melburnians can fly direct to Port Vila, thanks to the recent launch of Air Vanuatu's new direct service, from $569 return in economy and Queenslanders can touch down in Port Vila from just $479 return in Economy.

With short flight times from Australia's east coast to Port Vila, Vanuatu makes for a perfect short break. Air Vanuatu offers daily direct flights from Sydney to Port Vila on the main island of Efate, four weekly direct flights from Brisbane to Port Vila and three weekly direct flights from Melbourne to Port Vila.

But to take advantage of these fares, bookings must be made by 14 December 2019 for travel between 1 December 2019 and 31 January 2020.