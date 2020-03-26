Q&A: Who do you endorse as Mayor?

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 23 have so far responded.

This is our ninth question in our series in the lead-up to the election on Saturday.

Mayoral candidates were asked why they should be mayor. Divisional candidates were asked; Who do you endorse as mayor, and why?

Questions were asked before the coronavirus impact escalated, and some answers may reflect that.

Mayoral candidates

Jack Dempsey

I have a strong record of success, a plan for the future and passion to see Bundaberg grow and prosper.

Under my leadership the council has delivered the lowest rate rises in the 12-year history of Bundaberg Regional Council.

We have achieved growth in our regional labour market and there’s a $4.2 billion pipeline of economic development.

The alternative is instability, uncertainty and volatility. I have the capability and experience to deliver for the Bundaberg Region now and into the future.

Helen Blackburn

I should be the Mayor of Bundaberg as I am the only candidate local born and bred, the only candidate who has served our country in the Army, the only candidate with corporate experience, the only candidate who has owned and operated a small business and employed locals, the only candidate who has not ever been a member of a party and who can work with all levels of government and all parties.

I am passionate about the region and have a vision for our future which includes thinking about residents and the region and focusing on what matters to them, which is rates affordability and providing leadership with empathy, transparency and approachability.

I would be a great Mayor because I get things done, I am a problem solver and find the solutions that make the most sense financially and for the community.

Kirt Anthony

I hold formal administrative actions against Bundaberg Regional Council. That’s why I believe I should become Mayor.

I hold them to community standards that have to be met.

That $1.5 million dollars of ratepayers money being spent to lease the Auswide Bank Building is a conflict of interest.

Reports of community standards are not met, and deemed to be prosecuted by law, as the money could been better spent on roads that have the potential to defect vehicles and lives.

I believe that there are real criminals out there making community standards. That this is unacceptable because of written reports of infrastructures that have liability.

To fix roads and half done footpaths or pathways is a simple thing to do for the people.

Division 1

Jason Bartels

I am a great believer in consistency and stability.

This council has in the last four years achieved so much and we still have much more to do and planned to be done.

The region is on the up and things are improving every day.

The only way to ensure the current direction is kept, is to return all existing Councillors that are standing for re-election and the current Mayor, Jack Dempsey.

With recent announcements, council is already going to have a minimum of four new councillors around the table. Any further changes could cause major disruption and delay the advancement of the region.

Scott Allison

I will work with any mayor that is voted in by the people of Bundaberg. I am not going to endorse any mayor as it is not my decision but a decision by the residents of the Bundaberg Region.

Peter Wyatt

Because of my (small) following … I wouldn’t want to put the kiss of death on any of the contestants.

I’m neutral in that area.

I haven’t got a good following and a lot of people don’t like what I stand for, which is the environment … and against Chinese investment, the coal mine. I don’t want to put any of the people at a disadvantage.

Division 3

Wayne Honor

The Mayor is elected by the regional residents and I would respect that decision and work with whoever becomes mayor for the best regional outcomes.

David Ferguson

As candidate, I prefer not to endorse any mayoral candidate as that may compromise my relationships within council, if elected.

Paul Bongioletti

No comment

Division 4

John Valuch

I feel that this is a poor question as it can draw a poor response from candidates.

Once a candidate has publicly chosen their preferred mayor, if they don’t win and the candidate does, it automatically creates a new council with friction between its members.

If I am elected, I will work with whomever is elected mayor.

Tracey McPhee

I have no endorsements. Jack has been in the job and has experience. Helen, I believe is more than capable of successfully executing the position.

Should I be elected to represent Division 4, I will be happy to work with either of them.

Tanya Lee Jones

As the Mayor is elected by the whole of the council area. I will respect the choice of the people and pledge my loyalty to the duly elected Mayor.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

Jack Dempsey has been a big advocate for the Bundaberg region, and he has some pretty big plans that have me excited about the region’s future. He will get my vote.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

I believe the council has been heading in the right direction, but it’s inappropriate to endorse a candidate.

If elected I will work with whoever is the Mayor and whoever my other council colleagues are around the table.

Division 7

Joseph Ellul

With the lowest rates increases in council history, coupled with increased government grants being brought into Bundaberg to greatly reduce borrowings in the future.

I would appreciate the opportunity to work with Jack and several other members of the council. Several of them have taken their time to offer me advice and guidance on my path to being part of the local council team. Having said that, I have the capacity to work effectively as part of any team.

Mitch Pukallus

I endorse Jack Dempsey as Mayor. Jack offers integrity and transparency and his tenure has been marked by his ability to lead a stable and organised council.

Vince Habermann

I formerly worked for Jack Dempsey as his electorate officer when he was State Member for Bundaberg. I believe he has done a good job as Mayor.

Helen Blackburn also has some good policies and proposals. But I will not publicly endorse either candidate because it is up to the people to elect the Mayor, and if I am honoured to be elected as Councillor, I will work closely with whoever is Mayor.

Division 8

Steve Cooper

I have been very clear in my support for Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Although we will not have the same team back, we do have the catalyst of being able to continue with stability and great guidance.

At this stage Bundaberg requires consistency and leadership.

Jack has proven that he can deliver that.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

I’ll be voting for Jack Dempsey as Mayor.

He’s done a good job and deserves another term to continue the work that’s been started.

As a small business operator, his buy-local policy makes sense to me and will increase the opportunities for local firms to win council business.

Chris Foley

I endorse Jack Dempsey. I am sure on all mayoral candidates want the best for the Bundaberg region, however as I have had more to do with Mayor Dempsey, it is evident he generally cares for the community.

I also believe consistency in paramount and sometimes it is detrimental to the community if the leader of any community changes after only one term.

May Mitchell

My position on this question remains unchanged. I neither publicly nor privately endorse any candidate. The mayoral outcome will not change my qualities or determine the type of councillor I intend to be.

Division 10

Tim Sayre

I am focused on continuing to listen to the people of Division 10, as I have been since October.

It’s the voters that will pick our next Mayor, not the councillors, and I don’t wish to influence their decision one way or the other. I know two of the three candidates, like policies from each and can work with either for the benefit of the division and the region, and I respect the decision that will be made by the people of the Bundaberg Region.

John Learmonth

As I have previously stated, I have enjoyed my role in council under Mayor Jack Dempsey and support him but will serve with whomever is elected on March 28.

Bundaberg Local Government candidates who have not responded include: Bill Trevor (confirmed Div 2 councillor), Greg Barnes (Div 2 incumbent), Kelly Woods (Div 6), Ramon Creevey (Div 7). The NewsMail would value their insight.