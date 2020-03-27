Q&A: Does your division come first?

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 23 have so far responded.

This is our 10th question in our series in the lead-up to the election which will be held tomorrow.

They were asked; Is your priority to your division or to the general Bundaberg LGA?

We acknowledge it was a strange question to ask mayoral candidates, but they rose to the occasion.

Mayoral candidates

Kirt Anthony

That all divisions that have liabilities that have the potential to defect vehicles and endanger lives will have to be assessed, as well as other reports written to Bundaberg Regional Council from the community.

Jack Dempsey

I’m proud that over the past term of council we’ve healed the wounds of amalgamation and forged unity across the Bundaberg Region.

As Mayor I represent the entire region equally and I expect councillors to also have a broader perspective than their own division.

That’s why I’ve allocated portfolios and introduced divisional tours.

Helen Blackburn

As Mayor my priority would be the Bundaberg Region, whilst we have divisions it is important for Councillors to work toward the betterment of the region and not their division. With tough times ahead it will be more important than ever to be focusing on the needs of the region and the residents.

The region needs to considered for water security and financial security of keeping rates frozen for the foreseeable future and making changes to the way Council performs to make as many adjustments as necessary to be prudent with the funds council have currently.

Residents need to have the leadership and certainty moving forward to be able to see a future that includes us all working together, toward a common goal of health and regional prosperity.

Division 1

Peter Wyatt

Yes, the division comes first, they are the ones that elect you.

I have few words, plenty of action.

Scott Allison

If successful, I will be elected as a Bundaberg Regional Council Councillor so Bundaberg region is what I will always consider with any decision made by myself.

I will fight for a fair share for Division 1, a share I don’t believe Division 1 has been getting over recent years.

Jason Bartels

As the current Councillor for Division 1 my priority has always been to the Division and the residents that I represent.

If I am re-elected this will not change, and I will continue to fight for what my division needs and wants.

I will also ensure that the Region is well represented as I have always done and I will continue to be a strong voice in council who will speak to and for everyone.

Division 3

Paul Bongioletti

My priority is to helping the large Division 3 area fully realise its wonderful potential.

The efficiency of the council is important in making this possible.

Wayne Honor

I would if re-elected, represent the interests of the Division 3 electorate and the best opportunities for the regional council area.

David Ferguson

As Councillor, majority within the chamber is the only way forward for any division.

While the overall benefit to the region should be a priority for all decisions, I will certainly be fighting hard to get the best outcomes for Division 3.

Division 4

John Valuch

As a Division 4 representative I will be accessible to all Division 4 voters. However, council makes decisions as a group and that affects all voters of the Bundaberg LGA.

I do not think it is right to only be able to vote for a division.

The highest number of votes for 10 councillors should be the determinant.

Tracey McPhee

I could be shooting myself in the foot here. However, my commitment is to the entire Bundaberg Region.

I believe that is what councillors are called to do, represent their entire region, not just the constituents in their division.

I will always make myself available to the residents in Division 4, as well as anyone else to wishes to speak with me. A stronger, more connected region, means that the individual divisions are stronger and more connected also.

Tanya Lee Jones

As the elected representative of Division 4, my priority shall be for the people of that division.

However, it is essential that I work collaboratively with all councillors for the betterment of the Bundaberg Region, and I pledge that commitment.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

If elected as Councillor for division 5 I would represent the residents of my division. However, in order for our region to progress I would work with all councillors to ensure that we place a region wide lens over our decisions.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

As the only local resident contesting Division 6 and as an active member of our community for 14 years, I can assure our community that I have always and will continue to put them first. That said this is not an either/or situation.

For example, if an extra seat is needed along the foreshore in my division I would not prioritise it above fixing a drainage issue that is flooding someone’s house in another division.

Division 7

Joseph Ellul

My priority is to ensure that the local government is run as effectively as possible. As a result of this my division will prosper as Bundaberg Regional Council becomes one of the premier council areas in Australia.

Mitch Pukallus

My priority is to the people of Division 7. However the best way for forward for them to get a fair deal is for my focus to be on the LGA of Bundaberg.

If we adopt a positive mindset as a council that identifies priority areas of need then all of the people in Bundaberg will benefit and grow stronger together as a community, something I am sure our Division 7 members are in favour of.

Vince Habermann

As the Division 7 councillor, I will always be available to listen to all residents and businesses in the division and will be a very strong representative and advocate for them and always strive for the best possible outcome.

But as a councillor, you are required to make decisions for the better of the whole Bundaberg Region.

Division 8

Steve Cooper

I am elected by the people of Division 8 and my job is to be their advocate to all parts of council.

As councillors we are allocated portfolios which means we have a large responsibility to the greater community.

My portfolio has been finance and this requires me to be all encompassing. I will always work for the good of the entire Bundaberg community.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

As a divisional councillor I’ll represent constituents on their local needs such as footpaths, drains and council services.

It’s important that all Councillors take a broad view of the entire region. I like the portfolio system and I’ve suggested there should be new portfolios for small business and innovation.

Chris Foley

Naturally this will be to Division 9. However I am standing for council as I care for my community and love Bundaberg and if elected I will do whatever it takes to make Bundaberg great. My motto is ‘community first’.

May Mitchell

I’ve walked, cycled or driven just about every street in Division 9. If not for the purpose of door knocking for my campaign, then on a recreational basis.

I can see there’s a need for better drainage and kerb and channelling. There’s many roads that don’t have kerb to kerb bitumen. There are a handful of houses on Bargara Rd close to town still not connected to sewerage.

Division 9 needs footpaths and bikeways from site A to site B that actually offer the user a safe and well-maintained route to their workplace, closest shops, school or amenities.

Of course my focus would be to get these things addressed, but unless residents never do anything outside of Division 9 they’re also sure to benefit from funding / rates being allocated to other divisions for the overall good.

Council needs to facilitate community cohesion and pride, attract investment, tourists and fund projects which create jobs. Hopefully recognising and acting on unplanned opportunity when it presents.

Division 10

John Learmonth

My role is Councillor for Bundaberg and serve accordingly. Secondarily, the focus is on my Division and portfolio.

Tim Sayre

If elected, I will continue to listen to Division 10 residents, representing the needs of the area I live in.