Q&A: Bundaberg’s proposed Level 5 Hospital

Chair of The Board of Directors at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Peta Jamieson speaks about the Level 5 hospital at a community consultation meeting last July.

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 22 have responded.

This is the fifth question in our series in our series leading up to the local government election to be held in a week.

The question is: Where should the Bundaberg Level 5 hospital be, in your view?

Mayoral candidates

Jack Dempsey

That’s a matter for the State Government and I will support whatever site they choose.

I’d like to thank Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for committing the Labor Government to building a new hospital in Bundaberg and I call on the LNP to do likewise.

Helen Blackburn

A level 5 hospital is the responsibility of the State Government and I would welcome it anywhere in the Bundaberg region.

This is not a decision of the council and whilst we can have opinions just getting the hospital started would be welcomed.

Kirt Anthony

I believe that the New Airport Precinct would be a great location, as roads speed limits are faster and roads wider around the area, and has more potential for improvements from government benefits for more roads.

I believe Bundaberg Base Hospital is a perfect spot for the level 5 Hospital as well, as State Government flooding mitigation plans comes into play.

I believe the CQU University could hold good grounds for educating new students and the economy.

But has the regards of the Rubbish Dump next to it & the Health & Well-being of others effected by rubbish waste smells.

Division 1

Jason Bartels

I have no real preference to any new site for the New Bundaberg Level 5 Hospital other than it needs to be in a accessible, central area for ease of access for residents from all parts of our region and that it need to commence asap.

Scott Allison

The Level 5 Hospital should be built close to airport in a flood free zone.

Peter Wyatt

Move the whole hospital complex next to the airport.

Division 3

Wayne Honor

Locate the new Hospital in or close to the CBD providing accessibility for all outlying communities as well as invigorating the town centre.

David Ferguson

Our new Hospital should be located on flood free ground with ample room for future expansion and free parking.

Aside the University Precinct or the new Ambulance Centre would be ideal.

Paul Bongioletti

The Level 5 hospital should be perhaps built close to the Queensland Ambulance Service facility near the Ring Rd, and there is land available there.

Division 4

John Valuch

Centrally located, easily accessible, with ample carparks and environmentally friendly.

Tracey McPhee

Somewhere reasonably close and accessible to the ring road, airport, ambulance and fire stations make sense.

It needs to be within a 17km radius of the city centre, around 40 acres, and obviously out of the last flood zone.

Possibly the racecourse or on land at Johanna Boulevard? Obviously we would need a new racecourse prior, if that site was to be used.

Tanya Lee Jones

Salter Oval. Re-establish the sporting fields to a suitable location. Close to the existing Base, Mater and Friendlies hospitals. Close to all the existing specialist and ambulance station. Majority of the infrastructure is already available. The water, sewerage, power and communications and highway access.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

Wherever it is built they need to ensure adequate room for parking, space for future growth and place it in a location that benefits all residents.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

Planning and health experts are involved in choosing a site that is large enough for what is needed, has multiple street access for emergency vehicles, won’t be blocked by traffic congestion and is in the right location to provide best possible access to all outlying areas. For example, the Burnett Heads to Elliott Heads coastal strip, out to Childers and Gin Gin and to the north of the Burnett River.

Any candidate who claims to know the right site is unlikely to have all the knowledge needed to be truly informed and will not to have the health and planning expertise to assess it properly.

They should leave it to the experts.

Division 7

Joseph Ellul

This will be a 1.5 Billion dollar investment. The hospital has to be flood proof, accessible and central. I would seek to put the new hospital at the current racecourse site.

The racecourse meets all of the requirements above and it would give us the opportunity to upgrade our current racing facilities at the same time.

I would liaise with the relevant stake holders to ensure the racecourse was placed in the most appropriate area.

Mitch Pukallus

I believe that our hospital should be placed as close as possible to the new fire and rescue and ambulance centre in Thabeban.

This would place it close to the Ring Rd for better accessibility and also keep it safe from the risk of flood.

The airport is close by and this area is right in the middle of future growth corridors to the east and west of the city.

Vince Habermann

Ring Rd, end of Kay McDuff Drive

Division 8

Steve Cooper

This is not the council’s call, but I am sure that if asked, every citizen would probably have a different idea.

Like every major decision, wherever is chosen there will be lovers and haters.

Access is the major criteria in my mind.

Division 9

Chris Foley

I believe this answer should be left up to the experts in the field.

May Mitchell

Any new hospital should be in a location that not only meets the practicalities of land size, proximity to the airport and be flood free; there’s the human side.

Staff, day surgery patients, specialist clinic patients as well as patient visitors should be considered. The site should be one that has enough vacant land nearby to attract residential growth. Both low and medium density housing as well as shops. Staff want to live close to work. Nearby shopping is convenient. The site should be one that is an incentive for our public transport (buses) to incorporate the route into their current timetables and potentially increase frequency or offer residents in already existing built up areas, with a bus service they might not have had before.

The hospital should be close to bike and walking paths for staff and visitors to commute safely. Of course more of these could be built post-completion.

This Level 5 hospital should not just be an autonomous destination. It should be the magnet that attracts development around it, brings investors, expands our rate base and encourages Council to focus on:

our community’s lifestyle needs,

planting and equipping open spaces to be appealing

building infrastructure to improve the lives of those who visit, live near or work at the hospital.

Division 9 is the perfect option.

Geoff Augutis

I don’t think it matters where it goes providing it’s accessible and there’s good parking.

Division 10

Tim Sayre

Where those in Queensland Health think it would be best to go. They are the experts who know what is required from the site.

For me the question isn’t where, but when. Very little has been said, done or announced regarding this project and I worry that we will end up with a temporary ward, rather than a new hospital.

John Learmonth

Council has no control over the location. The State Government owns land around Bundaberg and will make that decision. I believe they are in discussions with landowners. That the Hospital is built, is floodproof, and close to airport and arterial roads, is all that matters.

Bundaberg candidates who have not responded include: Bill Trevor (confirmed Div 2 councillor), Greg Barnes (Div 2 incumbent), Kelly Woods (Div 6), Ramon Creevey (Div 7). The NewsMail would value their insight.