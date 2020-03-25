Q&A: Bundaberg’s investments until 2024

Further investment at the Port of Bundaberg is a common answer for the Bundaberg Region’s candidates, who answer what the area needs to invest in within the next four years. Picture: Mike Knott.

Further investment at the Port of Bundaberg is a common answer for the Bundaberg Region’s candidates, who answer what the area needs to invest in within the next four years. Picture: Mike Knott.

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 23 have so far responded.

This is the eighth question in our series leading up to the local government election to be held on Saturday.

What does Bundaberg need to invest in within the next four years?

Other topics they discussed included:

Mayoral candidates

Jack Dempsey

The State Government needs to deliver water security, a new hospital and flood protection.

This will create a positive climate for private investment to build Australia’s best regional community. From a council perspective, we should be looking at infrastructure such as a regional aquatic facility, a new arts and cultural centre, and an improved riverfront precinct.

For the broader region we’ve identified opportunities in defence, bio-manufacturing, agricultural processing and value adding.

Helen Blackburn

Bundaberg region needs to invest in roads and drainage over the next four years and look at green waste and bulky goods pick up.

These are core functions of council and with a recession looming and a coronavirus pandemic it is important to focus on the core business of the Council which is to provide those essential services to the community and try to maintain affordability with rates and charges.

Kirt Anthony

Road safety, asphalting roads, footpaths, pathways, bicycle lanes, better public transportation, and not increasing rates to ratepayers are very important.

Encourage the whole community to go to job employment providers to find work and attend appointments, so we hit the criteria where the Queensland Government, State Government and other government affiliations benefit the community, (such as with) solar farms, accommodation and other infrastructure projects.

Division 1

Jason Bartels

Council needs to continue to invest in providing infrastructure and services for our communities across the region to keep improving the liveability and lifestyles of our residents and make the Bundaberg Region the best place to live, work, play and invest.

Scott Allison

Bundaberg needs to continue to invest in the agriculture industry and diversification taking place, industry/manufacturing to create local jobs and tourism – holiday, inclusive accessibility, sporting and agriculture as distinct marketing campaigns.

Peter Wyatt

Solar and battery farms.

Division 3

Wayne Honor

The Bundaberg Region needs more secondary industry to drive export trade opportunities linked to the Port of Bundaberg and the airport to create economic growth and employment.

David Ferguson

Investment into the future is key, providing the roads, services and infrastructure now is crucial to ensuring ongoing growth and employment.

Attracting new industries to the region should be a priority. With the current difficulties in world trade relating to the pandemic, it could be time to see a resurgence of our local manufacturing sector.

Paul Bongioletti

Long term water security is a major one, and a Level 5 hospital is also major.

Division 4

John Valuch

Science! The science on climate change/ global heating and how to mitigate it, the science on the river and the dam, the science on agriculture that surrounds the town, the science on which trees to plant to bring the trees back and the science and business case for creating an industrial hemp industry to reinvigorate employment with new green industries.

Tracey McPhee

Attracting industry to the region, for job creation. Support buying locally which will also help job creation.

Tanya Lee Jones

The most important is the security of the Paradise Dam.

The greatest opportunity for our region must be in the development and opportunities in the Bundaberg Port.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

Bundaberg region needs to invest in three main areas:

1. Agri-Tech: our region was built on the back of the agricultural sector so it makes sense we become leaders in agricultural innovation.

2. Tourism: which covers both reef and food/agri tourism,

3. Arts and culture: we need more events and big activities to attract people to the region to spend money.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

As I keep talking to residents, the many drainage issues across both Division 6 and our entire region only becomes more concerning.

We need to make a significant investment in addressing them.

Roads is a close second as many need wider shoulders, safer intersections (such as Back Windermere and Innes Park Road) and sealing important connecting roads.

There has also been an underinvestment in our region by successive state governments.

The Port Road and Elliott Heads Road need safety work considering the increased traffic on them. Bargara Road needs to be double lanes heading into and out of Bundaberg. We also need a coastal high school as identified by a statewide report in 2014.

We’ve seen no commitment towards the school from Labor or the LNP. If elected I will advocate for the high school and these road upgrades to occur.

Division 7

Joseph Ellul

The new Bundaberg hospital, The redevelopment of the inner city, development of the port and airport to facilitate economic growth in Bundaberg.

Mitch Pukallus

The council should be operating an income and investment panel that oversees commercial investment decisions.

Their two key objectives should be to reduce risk through the diversification of investment classes and to achieve higher returns than at present whilst limiting volatility of return or risk.

We should be investing in the following areas: certificates of deposit, bills of exchange, investments in managed funds and trusts, deposits in credit unions and building societies, fixed interest securities and blue chip corporations listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

In regards to our environment, we must invest in two areas, infrastructure for the future and accessibility measures such as footpaths and bus shelters for our ageing population.

Vince Habermann

Again, without access to full details, I do not believe that renting office space from Wide Bay Australia is a good long-term decision. I believe the council should build a council chambers to have a central location from where most council office operations are based.

I also believe Council needs to further heavily invest in more airport upgrades to expand the range of services there including proving the framework for potential massive export markets out of the city.

Division 8

Steve Cooper

Bundaberg is at a turning point and the state government is holding all cards for a Level 5 hospital, water security and flood mitigation.

Both sides of politics must commit in the upcoming election to deliver these essentials for Bundaberg.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

Apart from government investment that’s needed in water security and flood mitigation.

Council should continue to encourage a culture of innovation which maximises the utilisation of our natural assets.

I see huge growth potential in biofuels and bio-manufacturing. These sectors should be encouraged and supported to position Bundaberg as a world leader in green energy.

Chris Foley

I think Bundaberg needs to invest in attracting more professional services to the region, such as medical practitioners.

May Mitchell

•Green waste collection

Annual or biennial kerbside collection of unwanted bulkier items

Infrastructure, well equipped parks and paths that will encourage peripheral growth around the new hospital, once the hospital site is announced.

Technological efficiencies

But the term ‘invest’ doesn’t always have to refer to a monetary investment. Council should also:

invest in supporting businesses that want to expand or set up here, by reducing red tape, costs and assisting them to navigate the process of meeting legislated requirements

invest in local businesses by purchasing from them

invest in staff. Employ them, train them, strive to retain them; by being a good employer

invest in a more walkable and liveable community

Purely for insight, more than anything at this stage, whether elected or not, I’m going to have to visit Hervey Bay’s water park because so many people rave about it.

Division 10

Tim Sayre

Externally, Bundaberg needs to continue to invest in attracting more jobs to the area.

Internally we need to ensure we have the basics right; drains, sewerage, roads and footpaths.

John Learmonth

•Level 5 Hospital

Port

Flood Mitigation

Airport

Roads and Drainage

Parks and public spaces

Bundaberg Local Government candidates who have not responded include: Bill Trevor (confirmed Div 2 councillor), Greg Barnes (Div 2 incumbent), Kelly Woods (Div 6), Ramon Creevey (Div 7). The NewsMail would value their insight.