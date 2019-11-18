Pythons stun Barbarians with comeback of the year so far

UNION: When the chips get down the Bundaberg Pythons rely on each other to get them out of trouble.

Well that’s what happened on Saturday at home against the Bundaberg West Barbarians at South Kolan.

Last year’s premiers in the Spring Cup were down and almost out against the Barbarians that defeated them in round one.

The side was down 21-7 before a comeback in the second half inspired the side to its third straight win of the year.

Pythons player Trent Seeds scored a double as the side won 24-21.

“We just played for each other as we always do,” Pythons coach and player Danny Moran said.

“We knew we had points in us, it was just defending with less numbers on the paddock than the Barbarians.”

Moran said it was all about the spirit of the team getting the victory.

“Being down on numbers it was hard to execute things we had trained to do, I think it was all the boys not wanting to give up when the odds where against us,” he said.

“Trent Seeds was a stand out in the game, so was our forward pack, playing 80 minutes and playing out of their skins.”

The Pythons, in their second home game at South Kolan, will finish unbeaten there with two wins from as many matches.

Moran said it was good but was unsure of the future of the venue for them.

“It was great playing at South Kolan,” he said.

“But there are things we will go through and see where it takes us, still early days.”

The side now plays the unbeaten Fraser Coast Mariners this week in Hervey Bay at 6.30pm in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Barbarians will now face The Waves Falcons this Saturday in Hervey Bay and are now third on the ladder following the loss.

Club captain Thom Courtice was unavailable for comment.

The side plays at 5pm against the Falcons.