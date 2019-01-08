Pythons stay on top

Bundbaerg Pythons player Trent Seeds scores a try in their win over Turtles Brothers.

Bundbaerg Pythons player Trent Seeds scores a try in their win over Turtles Brothers. Mike Knott BUN050119RUG5

UNION: If the Turtles Brothers are to win this year's Spring Cup for a record ninth straight year, they might have to do it the hard way.

The side fell to the Bundaberg Pythons for the third straight time this season in a 27-19 loss at The Waves Sports Ground on Saturday night.

Pythons players Trent Seeds and Robert Telfer both got on the scoresheet as last year's grand finalists continued to set the benchmark in the competition.

The side was seven points clear before the start of the round but are now more than 10 points clear after the win.

"Turtles played the match with 14 players,” Turtles coach Luke McCloskey said.

"We have enough players registered and qualified, just been struggling to get consistency of the group on a week-to-week basis.

"We certainly have a strong side when we get everyone there. Still waiting to put our best 15 on the field.”

The side will be hoping that happens this Friday when the Turtles play the Bundaberg West Barbarians.

The Barbarians are one point behind the Turtles on the ladder after beating Isis 19-3 in the other game.

In the sponsors day for the club the players didn't disappoint.

The side became the second team this season to keep the opposition try less with the Crushers scoring one penalty.

The Barbarians now play the Turtles at 6.30pm with the winner moving to second on the ladder.

Isis will take on the Pythons at 8pm in the other game.