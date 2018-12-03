Pythons stay on top in Cup

UNION: Could this year finally be the year the Pythons land the Spring Cup?

The grand finalists from the past two years continued their good start to the competition with a 28-21 over the Turtles Brothers on Friday night at The Waves Sports Ground.

The side for the second time this season defeated the eight time defending premiers in a contest after beating the Turtles in round four.

The Pythons are now outright top in the competition with five wins so far this season with the Turtles in second on four wins.

They are also the in-form team in the Spring Cup with five wins from their past six matches.

The only loss came against the Bundaberg West Barbarians last week by one point.

The Pythons will now face Isis this Friday at 8pm after the Crushers defeated the Barbarians 26-19 in the other game.

Isis have now defeated the Barbarians in two out of the three games this season.

But they are still on the bottom of the ladder, one win behind the Barbarians.

The Barbarians will now aim for a second consecutive win over the Turtles when the two teams battle in the other game next Friday at 6.30pm.