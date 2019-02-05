Menu
Pythons player Danny Moran.
Pythons seal minor premiership and finals spot

Shane Jones
5th Feb 2019 10:46 AM
UNION: The Bundaberg Pythons have one hand on the Spring Cup after booking their place in the grand final later this month.

The Pythons sealed the minor premiership on Friday night in the latest round at The Waves Sports Complex.

But the side didn't have to kick a ball to achieve it.

They were meant to face the Isis Crushers but a forfeit from the Childers side handed the Pythons the win and enough points to not be caught at the top.

The Isis forfeit was the third straight match it has happened.

The Pythons minor premiership win now qualifies the side for the grand final on February 23 with the side to face either the Turtles Brothers or Bundaberg West Barbarians in the decider.

Both sides will play in the semi final the week before.

The Turtles almost secured second spot with a 27-21 win over the Barbarians in the other match on Friday night.

The eight-straight Spring Cup title winners raced to a 15-0 lead early before the Barbarians fought back.

The Turtles were able to hold on and now just need to beat the Crushers in the final game of the regular season this Friday to seal the spot.

The Crushers will be hoping to field a side to see out the season.

The other match will see the Pythons take on the Barbarians with that match first at 6.30pm before Isis face Turtles at 8pm.

