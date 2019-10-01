Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Offbeat

HANGRY? Snake catcher nabs three-metre bat-munching python

by Judith Kerr
1st Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was definitely an emergency when Logan's answer to Steve Irwin, Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence was called to Logan Hospital last week.

But this time, the patient was one of the slippery reptile varieties hanging around the front door of the hospital's emergency department.

OUR TOP SNAKE SUBURBS

Ozzie, known throughout Logan for being on hand to pick up all sorts of animals, said the 3m coastal carpet python was "very friendly" and possibly looking for a quick admission.

Ozzie said many people making their way into the hospital's emergency department had to sidestep the large reptile, who had been seen eating bats in the nearby gardens.

SUBSCRIBE FOR $1

bats pyhton snake steve irwin wildlife

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    News SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has also resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

    • 1st Oct 2019 9:49 AM
    Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack

    premium_icon Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack

    News A DOG has been shot in an act of defence, after the animal attacked a courier...

    Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    premium_icon Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    News FOUR rural fire crews are en route to a small grass fire in North Isis.

    • 1st Oct 2019 10:07 AM
    Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    premium_icon Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    News AN ECONOMICS expert reveals key challenges for the Port of Bundaberg.