PUTTING THE BRAKES ON: Bundy speed limits to drop

GOING DOWN: Speed limits in the region may be about to drop, in a move to promote greater road safety.

DRIVERS in Bundaberg may soon be moving a little slower with the council marking 37 roads for potential speed limit drops.

In announcing the review this week, Bundaberg Regional Council roads and drainage portfolio spokesman Wayne Honor said community safety was the compelling reason driving the review of speed limits in the region.

"We have identified 37 roads within the scope of the review to determine if these roads should have their current 60 km/h speed limit reduced to 50 km/h,” he said.

"There is no intent to frustrate motorists with speed reductions.

"The overall aim here is to improve road safety.

"Just 10 km/h makes a significant difference in a motorist's ability to avoid an accident or reduce the severity of impact in the event of a collision.

"A 10 km/h reduction in speed makes only a small difference in travel time for motorists driving short distances to access a major traffic carrying road but can make a huge difference to the amenity of a neighbourhood.

"Roads that have many conflict points such as intersections and direct property accesses are being scrutinised for a speed reduction. Where a road's purpose is to provide access to residential properties, the Australia wide urban default speed of 50 km/h should apply.

"The 60 km/h speed limit applies where the primary function of a road is to accommodate through traffic such as on the State-controlled roads (TMR roads).

"Council also has some major roads that fulfil this function and it is not appropriate to reduce their speed limit at this stage.

"The only road that has been flagged for review outside the Bundaberg area is a section of Malvern Dr in the urban area of Moore Park Beach.”

Cr Honor said that by undertaking a wide-ranging review, the council could ensure there was greater community awareness of the proposal and acceptance of any implementation that may follow the review.

"Undertaking this in a strategic manner certainly outweighs any ad hoc approach to the review process,” he said.

"Communities in affected areas as well as the motoring public are encouraged to provide council with feedback of the proposed changes.”

He said anyone wishing to provide comment can contact the council's roads and drainage team by June 30 on 1300 883 699, quoting reference 434416, or by emailing roadsdrainage-bargara@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

