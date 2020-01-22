Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Putrid’: Man filmed attacking kangaroo

by Staff Reporter
22nd Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police are investigating after shocking footage emerged of a man appearing to savagely attack a kangaroo as an onlooker laughs.

The video, posted to Snapchat and Facebook, showed a man dressed in green shorts and a white shirt, hitting the kangaroo in the face, Seven News reports.

The location of the attack has not been confirmed but is believed to be in New South Wales.

Disturbing footage shows a man savagely attacking a kangaroo.
Disturbing footage shows a man savagely attacking a kangaroo.

The person filming the disgusting attack can be heard laughing.

A Facebook user commenting on the post has suggested the animal had a broken back when it was punched, kicked and stomped on.

Others described the footage as "disgusting" and "putrid".

In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, NSW Police said they were aware of the footage.

"Police are aware of videos circulating on social media regarding possible acts of animal cruelty," NSW Police said.

"Police will not tolerate violence against animals in any capacity, and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"The public are reminded not to report crime via social media."

animal cruelty editors pics kangaroo new south wales social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conditions of secondary dwellings changed in council laws

        premium_icon Conditions of secondary dwellings changed in council laws

        News BUNDABERG councillor Ross Sommerfeld explains what new amendments mean for dual occupancies, secondary dwellings, and building heights.

        TAKING THE CAKE: Readers reveal favourite Bundy lamington

        premium_icon TAKING THE CAKE: Readers reveal favourite Bundy lamington

        Food & Entertainment Delicious cakes are the talk of the town

        SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        premium_icon SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        Environment AFTER turning on the news and watching the devastating bushfires, Brian Lowe...

        10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        premium_icon 10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        Parenting We're up to our second list of great local baby names