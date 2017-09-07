Put your undies on the outside, Bundy

COMING SOON: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie will show at a film fundraiser for brain cancer in September.

BUNDABERG, it's time to show off your best pair of undies.

Cancer support group the Daffodil Dolls are putting on a fundraiser movie event that lets you show off your favourite jocks or knickers.

Spokeswoman Sally Houghton said the group, which supports cancer sufferers, wanted to raise funds for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation via a fun screening of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

"We decided, after hearing the plight of people with brain cancer, that we wanted to do something,” she said.

"Not a lot of people survive, in fact, a lot of children pass away from it, so from one cancer group to another we want to send them some money.”

Ms Houghton said the movie day would be on Thursday, September 28, from 9.30am at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Ms Houghton urged everyone to wear undies or boxer shorts on the outside of their clothes.

"We are encouraging people to join in on the fun,” she said.

"We will also have beanies on sale for $2, free lolly bags for kids, raffles and activities.”

Ms Houghton joined the Daffodil Dolls after being diagnosed with and then beating breast cancer.

"I was diagnosed in 2010,” she said.

"I consider myself one of the lucky ones because I got rid of it.”

"Some cancer sufferers are going through it by themselves, which can be so hard, so our group is all about providing support.

"Whether it is to organise having their lawns mowed or just to have someone to talk to.”

Tickets, $12 for adults and $10 for children, are available from the Moncrieff.