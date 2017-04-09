Put your bins out early this Easter: council

Bundaberg Regional Council is urging residents to put their bins out the night before bin day over Easter.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is asking residents to put their bins out the night before their scheduled collection day over the Easter holiday as staff will be "hopping to their rounds bright and early”.

A Council spokesman said dedicated staff would work through the public holidays to ensure there was minimal disruption to households.

"To ensure our bin collection team can complete their work as early as possible during this period, collections on Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14 and Monday, April 17 will take placer earlier than usual.

"If your regular collection day falls on either of these days, we recommend residents place their bins on the kerbside the night prior to collection to ensure they are not missed.”

Council waste management centres will be open their usual hours over the Easter break including public holidays but the waste facility shops at Bundaberg and Qunaba will be closed on Friday, April 14.

For more information on the council's waste and recycling services, head to http://www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or call 1300 883 699.