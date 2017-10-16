Puss in Boots DVD on offer for just $2.60

WITH an overwhelming majority of viewer feedback leaning far to the positive end of the scale, it's no wonder Puss in Boots has become a family favourite.

Today, it can be yours for just $2.60 with the paper.

This one's for the adults as much as it is for the kids with witty humour and brilliant animation.

Grab a copy of the DVD for just $2.60 with today's paper - just present the token inside it at a participating newsagency, Coles, Woolworths or IGA. It's part of our latest promotion, Great Night In Family Movie Collection, where you can collect 15 movies over the next two weeks in the NewsMail and The Sunday Mail on Sundays.

For more information, head to www.greatnightin.com.au.

DVDs to collect:

Sunday October 15: Madagascar + Collector's Album (Sunday Mail)

Monday October 16: Puss in Boots (NewsMail) )

Tuesday October 17: Ice Age (NewsMail)

Wednesday October 18: Mr Popper's Penguins (NewsMail) )

Thurs October 19: Mr Peabody and Sherman (NewsMail)

Fri October 20: Home Alone (NewsMail)

Saturday October 21: Rio (NewsMail)

Sunday October 22: Shrek 1 (Sunday Mail/Tele)

Monday October 23: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (NewsMail)

Tuesday October 24: Fantastic Mr Fox (NewsMail)

Wednesday October 25: Night at the Museum (NewsMail)

Thurs October 26: Turbo (NewsMail)

Fri October 27: Dr Seuss' Horton Hears a Who (NewsMail)

Saturday October 28: Rise of the Guardians (NewsMail)

Sunday October 29: Monsters V Aliens (Sunday Mail)