Pushed to the brink: Steve Dickson breaks strip club silence

SPEAKING OUT: Former Buderim MP Steve Dickson and his wife Deb have broken their silence after the strip club scandal.

FORMER Buderim MP and One Nation state leader Steve Dickson and his wife Debbie have broken their silence eight months after he resigned over a strip club scandal.

In a 40-minute video published on YouTube, titled How To Massacre A Democracy: The Steve Dickson Story, Mr Dickson revealed he'd been close to suicide in the weeks after hidden camera footage of his US trip was aired on major TV networks.

"If Deb had not stuck behind me and with me I don't think I'd be here today," Mr Dickson said during the interview.

Mrs Dickson was critical of the media response to the explosive Al Jazeera footage leaked, saying they were in lockdown for days as media camped outside.

"It was like my husband had murdered someone," she said.

"Because my husband went to a strip club. It was like he'd done the most horrendous thing in the world, seriously."

She revealed she'd had to watch her husband "24/7" in the aftermath, following him to the bathroom and toilet, and he didn't leave the house for eight weeks.

"Steve would virtually lay on the bed in the foetal position," she said.

One Nation party official Steve Dickson filmed in a strip club in America. Pictured fondling and giving money to one of the strippers in the club. Must Credit Channel 9

Mr Dickson revealed he'd sought medication to help him sleep.

"It's so easy for a foreign power, it's so easy for money and media to be able to absolutely destroy somebody and I think it's just bloody woeful and I tell you what, I think it almost drove me to the point of suicide," he said.

"Mentally it's knocked both of us around," he said.

"I am really finding it difficult to trust people.

"We have not done anything criminally wrong. We have not been charged with anything.

"Yes, I went to a strip club and yes, I got drunk and yes, I made a fool of myself by saying some stupid things, but I think a lot of people may have done that in their life and yes, I made a mistake and I've apologised for that, but the only person I've really got to apologise to for that is my wife."

Stills from episode 2 of Al Jazeera's three-year investigation titled 'How to Sell a Massacre'. They track a trip to Washington DC by James Ashby and Steve Dickson. Rodger Muller was hired by Al Jazeera to escort the pair while he played the part of an Australian gun lobby organisation.

Footage emerged of Mr Dickson groping dancers and making disparaging comments in a Washington DC strip club.

The former One Nation Senate candidate had earlier been captured on camera with Senator Pauline Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby meeting with National Rifle Association representatives.

The pair claimed they'd been drinking for hours, after footage captured discussions about a $20 million donation from the NRA.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson (left) and James Ashby walk from a press conference in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The pair have been caught in an Al-Jazeera investigation which used hidden cameras and a journalist posing as a grassroots gun campaigner to expose the far-right party's extraordinary efforts to secure funding in Washington DC in September. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO AR

Mr Dickson resigned following the release of the strip club footage.

He revealed he was writing a "political bombshell" of a book to be released soon.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency call triple-0.