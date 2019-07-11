Push-ups to raise awareness for mental health

A-TEAM: The Headspace team, Kane Perry, Bridget Donohue, Tamara Hogan, Paul Brown and Dean Hyland are taking the push-up challenge head on.

DON'T worry if you see the whole population of Bundaberg doing push-ups over the next few weeks, because it's all for a good cause.

Statistics show 3128 Australians died from committing suicide in 2017, so businesses and locals are committing themselves to perform the same number of push-ups over 21 days. Headspace Bundaberg centre manager Dean Hyland explained the aim of the campaign.

"It all started when employees at a workplace were like 'let's do something fun to raise money' and then it actually led to this group of guys talking about mental health issues,” he said.

"Obviously the campaign is a reminder for everyone to check in on anybody, but there's a lot of figures that indicate men don't talk about it.

"There's always a news article about a vehicle crash but there's never anything mentioned in media about suicide and everyone is always so shocked when they hear 3128 lives were lost to it in a year, in Australia.”

The NewsMail team, along with Police Beat, Community Lifestyle Support and B Transformed Health and Fitness Clinic, have already stepped up.

B Transformed senior personal trainer Sarah Rehbein and group fitness instructor Lindy Dooley believes this campaign will help people who suffer from mental illness.

"Every day is a different number of push-ups and represents a different statistic,” Ms Rehbein said.

"B Transformed has a psychologist, speech therapist and nutritionist, so a lot of our clients use exercise as a way to combat mental illness.

"We would encourage everyone to come to our classes over the next few weeks and we will help you hit your daily goal or you can come into the gym and donate to our team.”

The challenge runs until July 28.

To donate, visit unitedsynergies.com.au/donation/ and use the reference bundypushups.

If you have been feeling depressed, call Lifeline on 131 114.