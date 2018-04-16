Push to stop child drownings

QUEENSLAND Labor's refusal to act now and fund swimming lessons for children in the region, and across the state, is putting our kids at risk, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says.

The Queensland Family and Child Commission's annual report - Deaths of Children and Young people Queensland 2016-17 - found 19 children died from downing this year.

"This Labor government continues to drag its feet on the issue, which could cost kids' lives,” Mr Bennett said.

"Time for talk is over - this is a life and death matter.”

Mr Bennett reiterated his full support of the NewsMail's Save our Schoolkids campaign to prevent child drownings.

"Nothing should be more important than the health, safety and well-being of our kids.”