Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Politics

Push to stop child drownings

16th Apr 2018 6:16 PM

QUEENSLAND Labor's refusal to act now and fund swimming lessons for children in the region, and across the state, is putting our kids at risk, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says.

The Queensland Family and Child Commission's annual report - Deaths of Children and Young people Queensland 2016-17 - found 19 children died from downing this year.

"This Labor government continues to drag its feet on the issue, which could cost kids' lives,” Mr Bennett said.

"Time for talk is over - this is a life and death matter.”

Mr Bennett reiterated his full support of the NewsMail's Save our Schoolkids campaign to prevent child drownings.

"Nothing should be more important than the health, safety and well-being of our kids.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    State body farewells Bundy surf lifesaver

    State body farewells Bundy surf lifesaver

    News SURF Life Saving Queensland has paid tribute to the tragic passing of one of their own, Gemma Henricksen.

    PFAS could have been in water for more than 50 years

    PFAS could have been in water for more than 50 years

    News Professional in town to talk about water scare

    Local Partners