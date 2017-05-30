Push to stamp out smoking near kids

SPORTING clubs will make the health of their players a priority from tomorow when they join with Bundaberg Regional Council, Queensland Health, the Heart Foundation and Quitline to ban smoking around sporting fields.
The campaign is to raise awareness of new smoking legislation that discourages people from lighting up near where children play sport, and is being launched tomorrow on World No Tobacco Day.
Instead, the council will provide clubs with bright orange signage that will clearly identify designated smoking areas.
Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema is already one step ahead, with a total ban in place at Martens Oval.
"We had a no-smoking ban in place last year but we did have a designated area at the back fences of fields one and two,” she said.
"But then with the new regulations that came in, you couldn't bring food into that area, so then we had to police constantly if anyone had taken food in there, which caused a bit of a problem
"So we made a decision this year that we would make Martens Oval a completely non-smoking venue and they could only smoke 10m outside the fence.”
So far she said parents and patrons had been supportive of the ban.
"We've only had two people that have really had an objection to it, but otherwise they have all abided by it.
"It's important - these young kids playing, they don't need to have smoke inhaled in their lungs.”
Council sport, recreation and venues spokesman David Batt said the council would pay for bus and radio ads, high-visibility vests, shirts, wristbands and USBs as part of the campaign.
"We're really encouraging sporting clubs and their families to take ownership of this. There are agencies here to support them but smoking is a whole-of-community issue so it needs a whole-of-community approach,” he said.
To find out more go to www.health.gov.au or phone 137408 (13QGOV).