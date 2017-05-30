25°
Push to stamp out smoking near kids

Hayley Nissen
| 30th May 2017 5:35 PM
Tomorrow is World No Tobacco Day and the council is joining with local sporting clubs to make designated areas for smokers at sporting fields.
Tomorrow is World No Tobacco Day and the council is joining with local sporting clubs to make designated areas for smokers at sporting fields.

SPORTING clubs will make the health of their players a priority from tomorow when they join with Bundaberg Regional Council, Queensland Health, the Heart Foundation and Quitline to ban smoking around sporting fields.

The campaign is to raise awareness of new smoking legislation that discourages people from lighting up near where children play sport, and is being launched tomorrow on World No Tobacco Day.

Instead, the council will provide clubs with bright orange signage that will clearly identify designated smoking areas.

Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema is already one step ahead, with a total ban in place at Martens Oval.

KAITLYN LODEWIKUS: I think it&#39;s a positive thing for the health of our children at sporting events.
KAITLYN LODEWIKUS: I think it's a positive thing for the health of our children at sporting events.

"We had a no-smoking ban in place last year but we did have a designated area at the back fences of fields one and two,” she said.

"But then with the new regulations that came in, you couldn't bring food into that area, so then we had to police constantly if anyone had taken food in there, which caused a bit of a problem

"So we made a decision this year that we would make Martens Oval a completely non-smoking venue and they could only smoke 10m outside the fence.”

NAYLI SALTNER: I think it&#39;s reasonable. It depends on what event you&#39;re at.
NAYLI SALTNER: I think it's reasonable. It depends on what event you're at.

So far she said parents and patrons had been supportive of the ban.

"We've only had two people that have really had an objection to it, but otherwise they have all abided by it.

"It's important - these young kids playing, they don't need to have smoke inhaled in their lungs.”

Council sport, recreation and venues spokesman David Batt said the council would pay for bus and radio ads, high-visibility vests, shirts, wristbands and USBs as part of the campaign.

DINA KLING: As a smoker I agree that there shouldn&#39;t be smoking at sporting venues and that it is a good idea to have designated areas.
DINA KLING: As a smoker I agree that there shouldn't be smoking at sporting venues and that it is a good idea to have designated areas.

"We're really encouraging sporting clubs and their families to take ownership of this. There are agencies here to support them but smoking is a whole-of-community issue so it needs a whole-of-community approach,” he said.

To find out more go to www.health.gov.au or phone 137408 (13QGOV).

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg reginal council football bundaberg health junior sport smoking ban sport

TOMORROW'S Bundaberg Show opening will be tinged with sadn

