Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DREAMS: Lachlan Philo is competing for Queensland at the Nationals in NSW.
BIG DREAMS: Lachlan Philo is competing for Queensland at the Nationals in NSW. Mike Knott BUN020819PHILO2
Athletics

Push to get Lachlan to nationals

Mikayla Haupt
by
7th Aug 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATHLETICS: Lachlan Philo is running towards his dream of competing at a national level but he needs a little help to get his feet on the track in New South Wales.

Parents Kasey and Scott McDermott are hoping to make the 11-year-old multi-class athlete's dream a reality after he qualified for the Queensland cross country team.

His mother said having competed for Wide Bay in cross country at the Toowoomba state championships recently, Philo brought home a silver medal in his event and now he's got a chance at representing the state at nationals later this month.

"We're trying to do some fundraising for him because all the government grants, he's too young for and other ones for travel subsidies and stuff like that you can only apply for them after the event,” she said.

"That's something for after, we just need help to get him down there.”

She said the grants are for 12-88 year olds and Philo missed out by six months.

Trying to get enough money together, they have started a GoFundMe page for Philo and are holding a raffle outside of Chemist Warehouse today from 9am-1pm.

Having to take into consideration uniforms, levies, flights, accommodation, car hire and food over the carnival, she said they were hoping to raise $2500.

Mr McDermott said when they first put him into little athletics it was a means to keep the youngster moving and he's since "run away with it, literally”.

Ms McDermott said Philo's dream is to compete in the Paralympics in eight years.

The two said they would also like to help for other families with kids who have special needs and are facing the same financial difficulties.

The nationals will be held in NSW from August 23-26.

To donate to, Lachlan

head to Chemist

Warehouse today or visit

the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2MCgKxe

athletics bundaberg cross country gofundme sport
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Deputy PM responds to Trad's Regional Deal refusal

    premium_icon UPDATE: Deputy PM responds to Trad's Regional Deal refusal

    Politics STATE Treasurer Jackie Trad criticises the Deputy Prime Minister for the refusal to negotiate the border of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

    Woman tells Bundy police she injected ice before driving

    premium_icon Woman tells Bundy police she injected ice before driving

    Crime A woman admitted to police she had inject ice earlier that night

    Bundy lawyer: When will we get a drug rehab centre?

    premium_icon Bundy lawyer: When will we get a drug rehab centre?

    Opinion Opinion: We need to address root cause of problem