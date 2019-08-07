Push to get Lachlan to nationals

BIG DREAMS: Lachlan Philo is competing for Queensland at the Nationals in NSW.

BIG DREAMS: Lachlan Philo is competing for Queensland at the Nationals in NSW. Mike Knott BUN020819PHILO2

ATHLETICS: Lachlan Philo is running towards his dream of competing at a national level but he needs a little help to get his feet on the track in New South Wales.

Parents Kasey and Scott McDermott are hoping to make the 11-year-old multi-class athlete's dream a reality after he qualified for the Queensland cross country team.

His mother said having competed for Wide Bay in cross country at the Toowoomba state championships recently, Philo brought home a silver medal in his event and now he's got a chance at representing the state at nationals later this month.

"We're trying to do some fundraising for him because all the government grants, he's too young for and other ones for travel subsidies and stuff like that you can only apply for them after the event,” she said.

"That's something for after, we just need help to get him down there.”

She said the grants are for 12-88 year olds and Philo missed out by six months.

Trying to get enough money together, they have started a GoFundMe page for Philo and are holding a raffle outside of Chemist Warehouse today from 9am-1pm.

Having to take into consideration uniforms, levies, flights, accommodation, car hire and food over the carnival, she said they were hoping to raise $2500.

Mr McDermott said when they first put him into little athletics it was a means to keep the youngster moving and he's since "run away with it, literally”.

Ms McDermott said Philo's dream is to compete in the Paralympics in eight years.

The two said they would also like to help for other families with kids who have special needs and are facing the same financial difficulties.

The nationals will be held in NSW from August 23-26.

To donate to, Lachlan

head to Chemist

Warehouse today or visit

the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2MCgKxe