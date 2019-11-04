Push to train Middle Eastern workers in Bundy

East Coast Apprenticeships Bundaberg branch manager Mark Vincent is investigating training opportunities which would bring investment from the Middle East to the Bundaberg Region.

A partnership between a Bundaberg Group Training Organisation, Australian Gulf States Group and the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry could see Middle Eastern workers trained and upskilled in the region.

East Coast Apprenticeships has been in talks with the chamber, Council and education providers regarding the potential to leverage off the Middle East's growing potential.

A forum last week in Bundaberg detailed opportunities available in the Middle East, with the Arab region being one of Australia's largest trading partners.

The benefits included the Middle East having the largest oil and gas discovery in eight decades and plans to develop mega-cities, including New Saudi City which would be three times larger than New York City.

East Coast Apprenticeships Bundaberg branch manager Mark Vincent said the business had long been contributing to the AACCI with chief executive Alan Sparks a member of the committee.

"We will continue to support the development of a concept proposal to offer vocational education and training to Middle East and North Africa students at TAFE Queensland's Bundaberg campus in partnership with CQUniversity," Mark said.

While dependant on funding, he said the plans that were in the pipeline would see international students gaining training in areas including building, surveying and project management.

"It would involve them sending people with potential over here for training who would then go back to their own country and implement what they've learnt."

He said the benefit was twofold, involving the AACCI investing money into skilling people working in the region.

"The idea is that these people will then project manage buildings in our local community that will benefit our local community as well," he said.

"East Coast Apprenticeships will also continue to support efforts to showcase Bundaberg as a potential investment site with potential to contribute to efforts such as food security."

If successful, the program will only be rolled out within the Bundaberg Region during its initial stages.

"We've got all of the facilities here."

Although not possible to set a timeframe for the project prior to gaining funding, Mark said there were currently significant efforts under way to progress this initiative.

