Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed