27°
News

Push for Cashless Debit Card changes

MINISTER: Alan Tudge.
MINISTER: Alan Tudge. AAP Image
Jim Alouat
by

A GROUP of National MPs are pushing for a widespread rollout of the Cashless Debit Card, but Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is not among them.

ABC radio reports that up to six National MPs are agitating for change, which would include restricting how tens of thousands of Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients under the age of 55 can spend their welfare money.

"The taxpayers of Australia don't give that money to people to put through the pokies, to drink excessively and to purchase illegal substances”, Parkes MP Mark Coulton told ABC Radio yesterday.

The Federal Government has hailed the Cashless Debit Card trial a success after an independent review found a drop in alcohol and drug abuse at the trial sites.

A spokeswoman for Mr Pitt said Mr Pitt continued to advocate for the Cashless Debit Card to be brought to Hinkler, but was not pushing for a widespread rollout.

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge told Sky News the government was proposing to roll the card out to two additional sites.

"After that, let's just see how we go,” Mr Tudge said.

Labor Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, who visited Bundaberg with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten recently, said the Nationals were all over the shop on this issue.

Topics:  auspol cashless debit card keith pitt

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy home to world-first crash study carriage

Bundy home to world-first crash study carriage

THERE'S another feather in Bundaberg's cap as a world first rail crash investigation unit has landed at CQUni.

$45k taxi marshal funding for Bundaberg

The taxi rank on Woongarra St, 2am.

The Bundaberg Safe Night Precinct awarded $45,000

Navy choppers on their way to Childers

The Royal Australian Navys MH-60R Romeo helicopter conducts functional testing of the newly fitted Airborne Low Frequency Sonar System (ALFS) off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Helicopters go to Childers

Boat remains stuck, but a plan's in place

STUCK: A fishing boat ran aground at Dr May's Island, Elliott Heads at the weekend.

The boat is stuck firmly on the rocks

Local Partners