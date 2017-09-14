Push for Cashless Debit Card changes

A GROUP of National MPs are pushing for a widespread rollout of the Cashless Debit Card, but Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is not among them.

ABC radio reports that up to six National MPs are agitating for change, which would include restricting how tens of thousands of Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients under the age of 55 can spend their welfare money.

"The taxpayers of Australia don't give that money to people to put through the pokies, to drink excessively and to purchase illegal substances”, Parkes MP Mark Coulton told ABC Radio yesterday.

The Federal Government has hailed the Cashless Debit Card trial a success after an independent review found a drop in alcohol and drug abuse at the trial sites.

A spokeswoman for Mr Pitt said Mr Pitt continued to advocate for the Cashless Debit Card to be brought to Hinkler, but was not pushing for a widespread rollout.

Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge told Sky News the government was proposing to roll the card out to two additional sites.

"After that, let's just see how we go,” Mr Tudge said.

Labor Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm, who visited Bundaberg with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten recently, said the Nationals were all over the shop on this issue.